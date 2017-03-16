The Impact Of Pharmaceuticals On Wastewater And The Environment

Springwater Township wondering if it could be doing more to keep unwanted pharmaceuticals out of its wastewater system. Mayor Bill French says there are lots of regulations when it comes to heavy metals, nitrates and such being released into the system, but nothing that covers prescription drugs which have caused issues elsewhere…

French is not sure it’s an issue here, but would like to find out. The township is turning to the environment ministry for some guidance. More with the mayor on this, and other matters of interest in the township, in our Springwater Update.