Terror Attack In Quebec

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls it heart-wrenching and senseless violence: a terror attack last night at a mosque in Quebec City. Six people are dead, eight wounded (six said to be in critical condition), 39 survived the attack. Police have two suspects in custody. They do not believe anyone else was involved but continue to investigate. They have not said what kind of weapon was used, nor have they discussed the background of the suspects. The attack came after a weekend of confusion and protests over U.S. President Trump’s travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim nations. Some were detained, then released after a court issued a stay of the order.

Trump has defended the ban. He says it is not a Muslim ban, it is not about religion, it is about terror and keeping his country safe.

Demonstrations were many at airports across the U.S. Even some of Trump’s fellow Republicans have criticized the order calling it a hasty process that will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism.

Canada’s immigration ministry says it has received assurances from the White House that permanent residents of Canada can enter the U.S. provided they have a valid Canadian permanent resident card and passport from one of the seven affected countries. Dual citizens with a Canadian passport, it says, are also allowed in the U.S.

Prime Minister Trudeau’s statement on the Quebec attack:

“It was with tremendous shock, sadness and anger that I heard of this evening’s tragic and fatal shooting at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec located in the Ste-Foy neighbourhood of the city of Québec.

“We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge.

“On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of all those who have died, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured.

“While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.

“Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country. Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance.

“Tonight, we grieve with the people of Ste-Foy and all Canadians.”

banner image: Reuters via Internet