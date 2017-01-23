Ten Grand In Drugs Seized In Barrie Investigation

Five people are facing charges after what Barrie Police call a lengthy drug dealing investigation. Police swooped in on Friday afternoon to arrest four people accused of dealing heroin and cocaine in town. That lead to the search of a Copeman Crescent home in Barrie’s south end, where three more people were arrrested. Officers claim to have seized about $10,000 in drugs, while charges include Trafficking, Obstructing Police, and Driving Under Suspension. Two of the seven arrested on Friday have been released unconditionally, the other five will have their days in court.