A soft shoulder lead to a tanker rollover in Beeton. Nottawasaga OPP say a truck loaded with sewage was heading through Beeton this morning, when the driver decided to pull to the side of the road. As it slowed, the gravel shoulder gave way and the truck rolled into the ditch. The driver, a 56-year-old man, was taken to area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while Main St. in Beeton was expected to be closed the bulk of the day as road crews worked to get the tanker out of the ditch.