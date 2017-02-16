Suspect Arrested After King City Shooting
Bullet Hit Car Containing Man And Children
One man is in custody after shots were fired in King City. York Regional Police say the shooting happened around 8:00 this morning, on King Road and 8th Concession; a man called 911 after he says the vehicle he and his two children were in was hit by a bullet. Nobody was hurt. A suspect allegedly fled on foot, but was tracked down by police dogs. York Regional Police say area roadways will be closed for some time for investigators.