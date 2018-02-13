Students Take To The Hills As They Prepare For High School

More than 150 Grade 8 public school students from across Simcoe County will converge today and tomorrow on Snow Valley Ski Resort. They’ll be putting their teamwork and communication skills to the test designing box sleds out of cardboard and racing them down the tubing hills, measured for speed and distance. Among other things, the Simcoe County District School Board says this will help with the transition to high school with the students making new connections and strengthening their community partnerships.