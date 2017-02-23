Students Take Aim At ‘Big Four’ Bad Driving Habits

So, maybe if someone other than police is making the case against distracted, impaired and aggressive driving, people will listen. Emmily and Maggie Bradley hope it might. They’ve put together a road sign project as part of their Police Foundations course at Georgian College. They call it Project Crash – an acronym for Cherish Roads And Safe Highways…

Maggie and Emmily are meeting with the OPP today to talk about their initiative, and they’re collecting names on a petition to to take to the Ministry of Transportation in hopes of getting the signs installed along highways.

More with Maggie and Emmily…