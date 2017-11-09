Listen Live

Students At McMaster U. Develop Device That Can Detect Skin Cancer

One of the students raised in Barrie

Four students at McMaster University, including one raised in Barrie, have won a $50,000 dollar prize to continue development of a handheld device that detects skin cancer. They say the non-invasive device can diagnose melanoma by monitoring heat emissions of various cells. Current diagnosis methods rely heavily on visual inspections which can be inaccurate. The device beat out a robotic arm from Italy that is able to print 3D objects and a German device that makes it easier to puncture veins with a catheter on the first try. One of the students, 22-year-old Rotimi Fadiya, was born in Nigeria and raised in Barrie.

