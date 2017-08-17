Listen Live

Stolen Vehicle Returned Before Owner Knew It Was Gone

Peterborough Man Charged

A stolen vehicle was recovered before the owner even knew it was missing. It started with an early morning traffic stop, around 2:00 this morning, over a simple traffic violation on Highway 35 in the Lindsay area. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen from Peterborough. The owner, who was unaware their vehicle was even taken in the first place, now has their ride back, while a 55-year-old man faces Theft and Driving Under Suspension charges.

