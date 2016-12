Police are investigating the theft of a car from the homeowners drive way. Southern Georgian Bay OPP say a beige 2002 Toyota Camry was taken from a home on McNicoll St in Port McNicoll December 28th between 12:30 am and 8 am. The car did not have any license plates on it but the VIN number should be readable……JTDBE30K520103835…. ┬áIF you see a suspicious car, check for that number and contact the OPP or Crime stoppers.