Watch: ‘Talkin Like Walken’ Super Bowl Ad Premieres For BMW

It’s Super Bowl week so the Ads have started to roll out. BMW is promoting their new all-electric vehicle and they have Christopher Walken cruising around town being annoyed in their ad. If you look at celebrities and the most mimicked of all time, Arnold Schwarzenegger is probably at the top but Christopher Walken is certainly top 5.



Have you ever heard someone do a Walken impression? It’s an easy one– and many people do it well. Unfortunately, they did not ask anyone good at the impression to be a part of this commercial…