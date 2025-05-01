Why are they called the Toronto Maple Leafs, not Leaves?

Every season, some well-meaning soul points it out: “Actually, the plural of leaf is leaves.” Yes … we know. But this isn’t English class — it’s hockey.

And when it comes to the Leafs, the story behind the name has a lot more to do with pride and patriotism than it does with proper spelling.

So grab a cold one, sit back, and let’s dig into the history, the grammar, and the symbolism behind one of hockey’s most iconic team names.

The origin of the name

The Toronto Maple Leafs were originally known as the Toronto Arenas, then the St. Patricks, before being renamed in 1927.

The name change happened when Conn Smythe bought the team for $160,000 (equal to about $2,940,680 today). A World War I veteran, Smythe wanted a name that reflected Canadian pride and resilience, which for him was Maple Leafs.

During WWI Canadian soldiers donned caps with a bronze maple leaf badge. In time, the troops became known as the Maple Leafs. The overseas newspaper published for the Canadians was even called The Maple Leaf.

As Conn explained it, the name was inspired by experiences in WWI as a Canadian Army officer and prisoner of war. This symbol became a “badge of courage” and a reminder of home while Conn was at war. It left such a mark that when he returned home and purchased the team on Valentine’s day in 1927, he decided this would be the team's new name.

It’s about pride, not plurals

In the end, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t trying to be grammatically correct. They’re honoring a legacy.

In this case, Maple Leaf is a proper noun and a symbolic title. That’s why the plural isn’t leaves. It’s Leafs, as in multiple members of a group called the "Maple Leaf."

The name represents bravery, tradition, and Canada itself. It’s a nod to those who wore the maple leaf in battle, long before it became the symbol we now see on the national flag.

So while your English teacher might wince, hockey fans know — it’s Leafs for a reason.

A common practice in team naming

This isn’t the only case where sports teams bend grammar rules.

The Boston Red Sox famously uses Sox instead of Socks.

famously uses Sox instead of Socks. The Minnesota Wild is a singular noun representing a whole team. A trait that is shared by many sports teams including Miami Heat, Tampa Bay Lightning and more.

is a singular noun representing a whole team. A trait that is shared by many sports teams including Miami Heat, Tampa Bay Lightning and more. The Chicago Fire in MLS is named after an event, not a plural group, and definitely not a group of firefighters.

When it comes to team names, the rules of language often take a backseat to identity, branding, and history.

Get in the final word

Next time someone raises an eyebrow at the “wrong” plural, you can tell them:

It’s not a grammar mistake. It’s a deliberate tribute to a symbol that means something much bigger than just a leaf.

Go Leafs Go.

