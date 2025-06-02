Listen Live

AEW Superstar Thunder Rosa Talks Return To Toronto

Celebrities | Sports
Published June 2, 2025
By Ben McCully

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are returning to Toronto on Saturday, September 20th for their annual, international pay-per-view event "All Out"!

This will mark the first time that the annual "All Out" event will be held outside of the United States. Tickets are on sale now here.

Thunder Rosa

Hailing from "the graveyards of Tijuana, Mexico", Thunder Rosa is a Mexican-American wrestler and former AEW Women's World Champion. Rosa was one of the first two women to main event AEW's weekly show "Dynamite" and was never beaten for the women's championship, having to relinquish it due to injury.

Known as "La Mera Mera", Thunder Rosa rocks a signature style and face paint. Her look pays homage to her Mexican heritage and lucha libre background.

Thunder Rosa also documents her life behind the scenes at home in a critically acclaimed vlog, as well as a new social media series called "Cooking In My Underwear".

Follow along with Thunder Rosa here!

McCUlly & Thunder Rosa

Check out the AEW Superstar discussing her career, lucha libre, coming to Canada, cooking in her underwear, and teaching McCully some important Spanish phrases!

