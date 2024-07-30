Listen Live

Snoop dogg knows how to call badminton

Music | Sports
Published July 30, 2024
By Bryan Flannery

NBC has brought Snoop to Paris to cover the Olympics and all we were waiting for was his play by play. In the past, he has shown up in random broadcast booths and given a breakdown of certain plays to much praise. We are day 3 of the Olympics and we officially have a certified gold SNOOP DOGG clip.
Now if for some reason you missed the schedule for badminton, and if for some reason you didn't catch it on TV, highlights are the next best thing and you are in luck.

