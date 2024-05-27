TNA & Former WWE Superstar Eric Young Comes To Collingwood For Huge Match

The biggest wrestling show ever in South Georgian Bay is this weekend, and it features THREE television superstars from TNA! One of those men, “Showtime” Eric Young talked to us about why the main event is such a big deal.

Hear about his time in WWE, moulding the Ontario wrestling scene, plus life in Nashville, the NHL playoffs & a very bold guarantee for anyone thinking of buying a ticket!

Wrestling Night in Collingwood 11 is boasting an epic double main event as part of their annual fundraiser for Special Olympics! In addition to the six man tag featuring Eric Young, there will also be a “Crybaby Diaper Match” for the Canadian Heavyweight Championship!

Champion Scotty The Body will defend in a 2-on-1 handicapped match against the team of Daddy Davis & familiar face Asher Benjamin. Whoever gets the decision, will be the champ!

