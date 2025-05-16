Control the Maple Leafs Fate Tonight!

Most die-hard sports fans are superstitious when it comes to their favourite team.

When that team is steeped in history, the superstitions can be intense. Do you have a certain seat you must sit in to watch the big game? Do you have a pre-game ritual that has to be done before the action begins?

Then, there's your team colours.

You have to wear the uniform or jersey of your favourite team when watching or going to the game, right? Do you have a lucky sweater? Do you switch them depending on what happens during the action?

This is the story of how a Toronto Maple Leafs sweater, worn for charity, may have cursed the Leafs in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Charity Challenge

During the 24 Hour Window Sit for Recovery at the 705 Addiction Service Centre in Barrie, I sat in a window, on display, for 24 straight hours. Donations dictated my experience, positive or negative. One cheeky Leafs fan donated $100 for me, a Habs fan, to wear a Toronto jersey for an hour.

What they didn't expect, was that night, and for three games following, the Leafs went on a losing streak, after Toronto won the first two games of the series.

The Curse

Listeners accuse McCully of jinxing the Leafs

The accusations have been made!

As a non-fan, wearing a Leafs jersey last weekend jinxed the team. Believe it or not, I'm actually hoping Toronto goes all the way this year. (Or at least makes it to an all Canadian final.)

So, I'm very interested in breaking this jinx, doing whatever I can to break the curse. So, during game 5, while the Leafs were down 3-0, I may have put the jersey on again to try to help. And we know how that went.

This led us to my apology and retraction, where in a desperate attempt to break the curse, I pledged to never wear the jersey again. And once again, asked what can be done to un-jinx the Toronto Maple Leafs. Some listeners had outside-the-box suggestions that included wearing a Panthers jersey, not watching the game at all, and more risque ideas.

McCully's Apology, Retraction, & Ideas for a make-good.

The Conundrum

Despite my pledge to never wear the jersey again, we've been inundated with texts and calls from many non-Leaf fans requesting that I absolutely wear the jersey for game 6 tonight, hoping to maintain the curse.

Which segment of the audience should I listen to and adhere to? There's only one way to decide.

A democratic vote!

Vote!

POLL - McCully's Jersey There's a rumour that McCully wearing a Leafs jersey is bad luck ... Do you think he should wear the Jersey tonight? No Yes Submit Answer