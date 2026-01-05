Canada's World Cup Gear Now Available Locally

It's the biggest sporting event in the world, and it's coming to North America. Canada is set to co-host the FIFA World Cup, along with Mexico & the US, starting in June.

It's going to take some getting used to that Canada is in the mix at this prestigious tournament. While grocery shopping locally, I had to do a double take.

Usually, the generic Canada gear comes out leading up to July 1st, but this was cooler looking than normal, and in the first week of January.

What do we think of Canada's World Cup gear for 2026?

Lots Of Options

We've got three different choices for sweatshirts, plus the cool Canadian jersey. But my personal fave is the track suit that's mostly black, with some red, and subtle gold accents. I'd wear that.

There's hats, tshirts, and other designs available elsewhere for ordering, but this is what I found locally.

If you shop the official FIFA World Cup Canada site here, you'll see the official jerseys are different than these found locally.

Go Canada Go!