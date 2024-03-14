Bill Skarsgård resurrects “The Crow” in first trailer for the remake

“When someone dies a crow carries their soul to the land of the dead. But sometimes something so bad happens that the soul cannot rest until you put the wrong things right.”

Bill Skarsgård is out for revenge in the remake of “The Crow.”

The remake of the original 1994 cult film has been in the works for years, but we officially have a trailer. It looks creepy, dark, twisted, and extremely bloody.

The whole thing plays out to Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone’s 2019 collaboration Take What You Want.

Skarsgård plays the role of Eric Draven, a man who is killed along with his girlfriend but comes back to life to seek revenge on those responsible.

The synopsis reads :

“Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.”

It’s scheduled to come out June 7.

Its arrival has been anticipated for several years, as many directors have discussed bringing a remake to life.

The original 1994 film starred Brandon Lee, who was tragically killed on set during production when he was shot by a prop gun.

The gothic feel of the film made it a cult classic.

