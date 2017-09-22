So Long Summer, Hello Fall….Or Is It?

We are into the final hours of summer, though it seems like it just began with temperatures in the high 20s for the past week or so – and flirting with 30 this weekend! Looking back, Environment Canada’s David Phillips says he can count on one hand the number of days that got above 30 this summer…

And it was a wet summer. with rain in the forecast virtually every day.

Looking ahead to fall, which arrives at 4:02 this afternoon, Phillips says it looks like it will be drier and warmer than usual…

And because of the summer we had, Phillips says it should be a banner season for taking in the fall colours…

The peak time for fall colours, says Phillips, will be around Thanksgiving.