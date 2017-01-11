Slush Means Some Plows Running Behind

Some rough weather of late, followed by milder temperatures means one thing for sure: slush. It’s wet, it’s heavy, it’s hard to move, and it makes Barrie’s plow operators run behind.

That’s Dave Friary, Barrie’s Manager of Roads, Parks, and Fleet, who went on to say the city’s plow operators can’t work 24/7

Friary pointed out, as of Tuesday evening, the city’s plows have been on the roads 18 times this season, but only 15 times all of last winter.