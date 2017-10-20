Listen Live

SIU Clears York Regional Police Following Suspect Injury

Woman Hurt in Crash, Not During Arrest

By News

The province’s special investigations unit has cleared a York Regional Police Officer of wrongdoing, after a woman was hurt during an arrest in Keswick. A 32-year-old suspect was arrested in the wee hours on a May morning in 2016, after police say she fled the scene of a crash. Officers say she refused paramedic help, but complained of a fractured elbow a few hours later, bringing in the SIU to assess whether the injury was police or crash related, determining she hurt herself in the collision.

