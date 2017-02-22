Show Your True Colours….Wear Pink

It is Pink Shirt Day, a rallying cry in the fight against bullying. We hear about it happening in schools, but Barrie Police Constable Sarah Bamford says they get calls to the workplace as well, mainly for verbal or online bullying…

The consequences of being a bully are many – from criminal charges to missing out on job opportunities, especially if you engage in cyber bullying…

Pink Shirt Day began in Nova Scotia in 2007 with a group of high school students rallying around a fellow student being bullied for wearing a pink shirt. They bought 50 pink tank tops to hand out at school the next day. For more on information on bullying and where to turn for help visit Kids Help Phone.