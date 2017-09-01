Seven Arrests, Forty-One Charges In Connection to Drug Deal Robberies

South Simcoe Police might be running short of handcuffs. The service says it has arrested seven people so far, in connection to some Alcona-area street robberies during drug deals. Police say the bad guys were luring their victims into wooded areas for drug transactions, then robbing or assaulting them. Forty-one charges have been laid so far, on adults and teens from Innisfil, Thornhill, or Richmond Hill. Charges include Robbery, Assault with a Weapon in an investigation that has spanned a month.