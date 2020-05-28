Seth Rogen Has Volunteered To Be The Voice Of The TTC

Torontonians were pretty jealous of theirwest-coast brothers and sisters in Vancouver when it was announced early last week that Morgan Freeman would be the new voice of their transit system.

Freeman was scheduled to lend his voice of God to the SkyTrain system for summer service, up until Thursday when CNN released a bombshell report of multiple sexual assault complaints against the actor. As the details emerged, Translink announced they would be putting the program on “pause.”

“In light of information we’ve learned through news stories on May 24, 2018, of serious allegations against actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements as part of a VISA ad campaign on the transit system.” The wrote in a statement. “We will be reaching out to VISA to discuss further.”

Upon hearing of the news, Vancouverite Seth Rogen tossed his hat in the rink, offering his iconic voice as a replacement.

Yo if they need a replacement now let me know. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 24, 2018

As he does, Norm Kelly got in on the action and tweeted at Rogen, asking him if he’s up for voicing Toronto’s as well. Rogen eagerly replied “I’ll do it for the whole country.” The TTC then responded.

So Seth, how many RT’s to make this happen for Toronto? — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) May 25, 2018

Another Twitter pointed out another Vancouver-born celebrity who could lend their voice.

I think @VancityReynolds could help you guys out with some voice over too — jake vendramin (@jakevendramin) May 24, 2018

As of right now, Seth Rogen is in talks to replace Morgan Freeman for Vancouver’s SkyTrain. As for the TTC, only time will tell.

Image courtesy Gage Skidmore via Flickr.