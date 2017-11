A Barrie couple have won big on a recent lottery ticket, and they’re not the only ones. Imogene Blake and Anthony Baptiste picked up their cheque for the Lotto 6/49 million dollar jackpot, after winning on a November 4th draw. Meanwhile, Patricia Helstern, also of Barrie, raked in $100,000, the top prize in the OLG’s Instant Hot Hand game, while Barrie’s Paul Hickey got $50,000 out of a Daily Keno ticket.