Second Time Wasn’t A Charm For Barrie Fraud Suspect

Barrie Police Say Suspect Tried Same Scam Out-of-Province

A suspected fraudster didn’t seem to learn the first time out. Barrie Police say a man went into a south end bank last week to apply for a $30,000 loan. The bank was told it was for a vehicle purchases, but grew suspicious over the out-of-province identification the guy brought in. Barrie Police took a peek and say the ID was fraudulent, that the same suspect had tried to pull the same scheme in New Brunswick last month. Officers were at the bank Saturday afternoon to meet the suspect when he allegedly showed up to collect his ill gotten gains, and charged the 57-year-old man with Fraud.

