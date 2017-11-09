Listen Live

Second Suspect On the Lam Following Midland Assault

One Man Turned Himself in to Police

By News

One Midland man is up on charges while another recovers in hospital. Midland Police Service got the call to an east end home the Wednesday before last, to find a man suffering serious injuries. He and his girlfriend told police they went to the home only to become involved in an altercation with two other men, claiming the suspects hit the guy in the head and face with a metal object. One of two suspects has since turned himself in, while police look for the second. Anyone with info, contact Midland Police.

