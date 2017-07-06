School Yard Peacekeeper Shot With BB Gun

A man trying to keep the peace ended up getting hit with pellets from a BB gun. Around lunchtime Tuesday, an older brother arrived at a local high school to try and calm everyone down before a school yard fight, but quickly became the group’s target. Police say a vehicle arrived with more kids looking for a fight, while the front seat passenger brandished a BB gun. Officers say the older brother tried to take off, but was hit three times for his trouble. While he didn’t require medical attention, police have charged a 17-year-old with Assault with A Weapon, among other charges.