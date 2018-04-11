RVH, Barrie Police, Simcoe County Paramedics Really Know How To P.A.R.T.Y.

Welcome to the P.A.R.T.Y.! Royal Victoria Hospital, Simcoe County paramedics and Barrie Police have joined together on this program to help prevent alcohol and risk-related trauma in youth. The P.A.R.T.Y program takes young people along the path of a trauma patient as they are rushed through the trauma room doors, into surgery, rehabilitation and, if lucky enough, recovery. Hospital CEO Janice Skot says, to help these young people, they have to be pretty direct.

She adds it is important that their message be a graphic one, as there is plenty of competition for kids’ attention these days.

Barrie Police Service Deputy Chief Ken Weatherill says it is a challenge in talking to youth, he can’t use “cop speak”.

He echoes social media does play a huge part in these kids’ lives, potentially influencing decision making.

Today’s event at RVH kicked off the regular program, Skot says students from across Simcoe County will be able to participate in this program.