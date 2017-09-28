Run For The Cure – Alliston

Look to your left, look to the right, look at your family tree and you will find someone who has been touched by cancer. One in three Canadians has developed some form of the disease. Joyce Mayne of the local branch of the Canadian Cancer Society says Sunday’s Run for the Cure in Alliston will help to fund not only cancer research but also the work of many support groups…

This year’s goal is $55,000. The run starts at 8:30 Sunday morning in the parking lot at Canadian Tire in Alliston.

Click here to sign up. Listen below for more with Joyce Mayne on the Run For The Cure and the work the Cancer Society is doing….