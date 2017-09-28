Pumpkinferno Returns To Penetanguishene

Just over a month until Hallowe’en, that means the pumpkins are plentiful at Penetanguishene. The annual Pumpkinferno begins tonight at Discovery Harbour featuring the usual carved pumpkin sculptures, the Terror Zone for older kids and something new this year says Gary Molnar of Huronia Historical Parks…a coffin ride…

Pumpkinferno is happening every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening until Hallowe’en.

