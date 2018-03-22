Listen Live

Province Putting More Money Down on Hospitals

A 4.6 Per Cent Increase in Provincial Funding

By News

The province today promised another 822 million dollars towards Ontario hospitals next year, on top of what’s already being spent. Premier Kathleen Wynne this morning highlighted how the 4.6 per cent increase in funding should provide better access to care, reduce wait times, and address capacity issues plaguing many hospitals including our own RVH. A budget expected to be handed down next week is expected to reveal how the liberals plan to pay for all this.

