Promising Future For Barrie’s Job Market

The number of people getting jobs in Barrie last month went up, but so did the number of people looking for work. That means for a slight uptick in the city’s unemployment rate to six point six per cent, but Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says those looking for work, might find it in the near future.

Statistics Canada points out Barrie has one of the highest participation rates in the country, meaning more people are either working or actively looking for a job.