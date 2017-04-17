Prince Harry Breaks Royal Protocol; Speaks About His Mental Health

It’s not often members of the Royal Family speak out about matters such as this. But Prince Harry has spoken candidly about the mental health issues he has endured since the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. He says he shut down all his emotions for nearly 20 years, came close to a breakdown on several occasions and suffered two years of total chaos, unable to deal with his grief. Click here for more on this story.

banner photo – Matt Dunham, AP