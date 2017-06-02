Premier Weighs in On Wage Worries

Premier Kathleen Wynne made a whistle stop at Innovative Automation In Barrie this morning, to tout her government’s new minimum wage and fair hiring legislation. And she touched on the fear a higher minimum wage will mean layoffs and higher costs for goods and services.

The Premier also touched on US President Donald Trump’s plan to pull out of the Paris Accord.

The Ontario government earlier this week announced minimum wage would rise to 14 bucks an hour January 1st of next year, up to fifteen the New Year’s Day after that.