Powerful New Drug On The Streets Of Barrie

The test results are back and, as Barrie Police suspected, a small bag of white powder seized from the scene of a sudden death in August is the synthetic opioid known as U4, pink or pinky. It looks like cocaine or heroin, can also be found in pill and liquefied form and is more than seven times the strength of morphine as a painkiller. It is capable of causing cardiac arrest leading to death.

Police urging recreational drug users to be wary. U4 can often be found mixed with other drugs and is difficult to detect.