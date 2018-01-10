Police Hope Video Will Jog Memory in Sexual Assault Case

The OPP and Toronto Police are re-releasing details of a year-old cold case in the hopes of jogging someone’s memory. A video has now been released with information on two sexual assaults. A suspect is wanted in connection to two sexual assaults, one of them just over a year ago, January 1st 2017 in Collingwood. A 17-year-old woman walking in the birch and second streets area was forced into a vehicle and sexually assaulted. The same suspect in this case is believed to have been the one to force a 23-year-old into a Toronto alleyway on July 28th, 2015. The suspect is described as a male with brown skin, 5’7”, mid 20s to 30s with a beard and of medium build. The suspect’s car is described as a four-door sedan (2005-2010), silver/grey or tan in colour with black steel winter rims. Anyone with information on this suspect should contact the Ontario Provincial Police Criminal Investigation Branch at 1-844-478-5656, or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.