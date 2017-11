The restaurant is called O’Naturel!

Doors are now open to the public and seat 40 guests and offer up a standard French dining experience!

You can feast on Foie gras, steak, and fish and there are even some vegan options! There is a huge wine list in case you need some…liquid courage.

Guests enter and are sent to the cloakroom, where people can leave their clothes before dinning nude! Hope the seats aren’t made of wood!