Over-The-Counter Cure For Opioid Crisis?

Researchers in the U.S. wanted to know if over-the-counter drugs like Tylenol and Motrin could be as effective at relieving short-term pain as opioids. So they tested it on people with broken bones and sprains in emergency rooms. They found it was an effective treatment leading some to believe changing the common ER practice of treating pain with opioids might keep people from becoming addicted to them.