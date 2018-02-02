Listen Live

OSPCA Update Status of Moonstone Dog Sled Investigation

Orders Issued As Part of Legal Process OSPCA Adheres To

By News

No charges have been laid, but the OSPCA has issued orders to a Moonstone Dog Sled company. The animal protection agency has issued the order to provide adequate insulated shelter, clean water, and appropriate food to the company, pointing out issuing these orders is part of the legal process the OSPCA must follow. The dog sled company was accused on social media of mistreating its animals, a claim the OSPCA continues to investigate.

