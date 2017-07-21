Orillia Mulling Over Free WiFi

Orillia has given the go ahead to possibly bringing free WiFi to parts of the city. Council last night ratified a decision to investigate WiFi services at the downtown core, along with Couchiching Beach Park and the Port of Orillia. If the city does install free WiFi, does this mean we can just stroll downtown and watch Netflix?

That’s Orillia’s Manager of IT, Dan Keogh, who adds it is a sign of the times that municipally-provided Wifi is even being considered.

Consultants will take a look at the costs associated with, and the feasibility of implementing free Wifi in the city, and report back to council ASAP.