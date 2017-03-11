Listen Live

OPP Launch March Break Crackdown On The Roads

Distracted Driving still leading cause of death in crashes

By News

OPP warning its officers will focus on distracted and impaired driving, speeding and non-seat belt use during the March Break, noting 2016 was the fourth year in a row inattentive driving was a contributing or primary factor in road-related deaths. Sixty-five road deaths last year could be blamed on distracted driving, compared to 55 on speed, 53 for non-use of seatbelts and 45 due to impaired driving. “Road deaths linked to distracted drivers will not let up unless every road user says ‘enough is enough’ and shows a complete intolerance for what continues to be the most life-threatening driver behaviour on our roads. Starting with this campaign, we want to see every Ontarian, especially passengers of all ages, take a firm stand against those who endanger their lives by using their cell phones or engaging in other forms of distractions behind the wheel.” – OPP Commissioner J.V.N. (Vince) Hawkes.

Related posts

Bad Memories Be Gone….Literally

Helping Women ‘Suit Up’ For The Working World

Rise in Drivers Ignoring School Crossings In Orillia

A Taste Of What’s To Come for March Break

A Fall in The Jobless Rate Across the Land

Burl’s Creek Facing Bylaw Charges

Local Officers Receive National Honours

Break-ins, Breath Tests And Community Engagement

Buckley’s Tastes Bad, But That May Be The Least Of Your Worries