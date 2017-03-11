OPP Launch March Break Crackdown On The Roads

OPP warning its officers will focus on distracted and impaired driving, speeding and non-seat belt use during the March Break, noting 2016 was the fourth year in a row inattentive driving was a contributing or primary factor in road-related deaths. Sixty-five road deaths last year could be blamed on distracted driving, compared to 55 on speed, 53 for non-use of seatbelts and 45 due to impaired driving. “Road deaths linked to distracted drivers will not let up unless every road user says ‘enough is enough’ and shows a complete intolerance for what continues to be the most life-threatening driver behaviour on our roads. Starting with this campaign, we want to see every Ontarian, especially passengers of all ages, take a firm stand against those who endanger their lives by using their cell phones or engaging in other forms of distractions behind the wheel.” – OPP Commissioner J.V.N. (Vince) Hawkes.