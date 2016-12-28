One Investigation Leads To Charges For Another

A fail to remain at the 400 and Dunlop had police searching the Tiffin St area for a suspect just after 8:30 last night. Witnesses described the suspect as male, not wearing winter outer clothes. When Police located a person matching that description they attempted to stop him BUT he ignored their multiple requests. He finally did stop and police identified and searched the man. He was found to be in breach of multiple probation orders…. AND police also found he was carrying a large quantity of cash, some cocaine and two large knives. As a result a 35 year old Barrie man is facing multiple charges. But it was determined that he was NOT the suspect connected to the fail to remain. Police are still searching for that person.