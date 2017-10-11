Listen Live

Obesity Rates In Kids Soaring

Ten times higher than in 1975

By News

The number of obese children and teens around the world has climbed to more than 124 million – ten times more than in 1975. A study at Imperial College in London found children are showing signs of obesity at age five. Pediatricians say they’re seeing kids as young as age seven with Type 2 Diabetes, which had been an adult-onset disease.”Over the past four decades, obesity rates in children and adolescents have soared globally, and continue to do so in low- and middle-income countries,” said Majid Ezzati, professor of global environmental health at Imperial College London in the UK, who led the research. “More recently, they have plateaued in higher-income countries, although obesity levels remain unacceptably high,” he said.

Click here for more on this story.

Related posts

Fire Prevention Week – Every Second Counts

World Headlines

Wednesday’s Weather

Daily Flights From Barrie to Toronto Departing Soon

The Rap Sheet

Fatal Crash In Severn Township

Thanksgiving Monday – What’s Open And Closed

Knights Making A Difference

6 Kilometres to a Cure