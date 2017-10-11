Obesity Rates In Kids Soaring

The number of obese children and teens around the world has climbed to more than 124 million – ten times more than in 1975. A study at Imperial College in London found children are showing signs of obesity at age five. Pediatricians say they’re seeing kids as young as age seven with Type 2 Diabetes, which had been an adult-onset disease.”Over the past four decades, obesity rates in children and adolescents have soared globally, and continue to do so in low- and middle-income countries,” said Majid Ezzati, professor of global environmental health at Imperial College London in the UK, who led the research. “More recently, they have plateaued in higher-income countries, although obesity levels remain unacceptably high,” he said.

