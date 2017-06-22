Not Enough Gas, Life Jackets, or Cell Battery

A real lack of planning ahead has ended with a few boating charges. The South Simcoe Police Marine Unit got the call for a search and resuce around 10:30 Wednesday evening, after a boater called 911 to say he had run out of fuel. The search was made more challenging as the boater’s cell was nearly dead, but police were able to track him down. Once they did, police claim the man had more people in the boat than life vests. The 24-year-old captain of this tiny, ill-equipped craft was charged with having insufficient life jackets, but police point out it could have ended much worse for him.