No Obvious Ignition Point To Barrie Fire

Barrie Fire Investigating Gowan St. Fire as Suspicious

By News

A fire in Barrie has been deemed suspicious. Barrie Fire made short work of the minor blaze on Gowan St. near Essa Rd. when it was called in shortly before 5:00 last evening, getting it under control in under an hour, but say there is no obvious source of ignition of the fire; it started on the outside of the structure and by all accounts, looks to be intentionally set. The scene has been handed over to Barrie Police for investigation, while there was only minor damage reported.

