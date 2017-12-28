Night Owl Plows in Barrie and Bracebridge
Overnight Snow Clearing Operations Scheduled
The plows are going to be working into the wee hours in at least two municipalities. The City of Barrie is asking motorists to have their vehicles moved from metered parking spots along Collier and Mulcaster Streets by 6:00 Thursday evening, as snow clearing operations are set to begin in the downtown core. Plows will be clearing downtown streets in Bracebridge this evening as well, with the motoring public being asked not to park on the following routes:
Ann Street from Manitoba Street to James Street
Dominion Street from Ontario Street to Manitoba Street
Ecclestone Drive from Manitoba Street to The Silver Bridge
Manitoba Street from Monck Road/Muskoka Road No. 4 to Ontario Street
Ontario Street from Manitoba Street to Dominion Street
Taylor Road from Manitoba Street to Hiram Street
Vehicles blocking these plows could be towed as a consequence.