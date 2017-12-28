Night Owl Plows in Barrie and Bracebridge

The plows are going to be working into the wee hours in at least two municipalities. The City of Barrie is asking motorists to have their vehicles moved from metered parking spots along Collier and Mulcaster Streets by 6:00 Thursday evening, as snow clearing operations are set to begin in the downtown core. Plows will be clearing downtown streets in Bracebridge this evening as well, with the motoring public being asked not to park on the following routes:

Ann Street from Manitoba Street to James Street

Dominion Street from Ontario Street to Manitoba Street

Ecclestone Drive from Manitoba Street to The Silver Bridge

Manitoba Street from Monck Road/Muskoka Road No. 4 to Ontario Street

Ontario Street from Manitoba Street to Dominion Street

Taylor Road from Manitoba Street to Hiram Street

Vehicles blocking these plows could be towed as a consequence.