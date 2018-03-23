Listen Live

Myers Lake A No-Noise Zone

Revision To Noise Bylaw Bans Human-Made Noise Around Lake

By News

A revision to a Muskoka Lakes by-law means the entirety of Myers Lake is a quiet zone. Georgian Bay Township council gave the nod to a bylaw that bans human-made noise such as yelling, shouting, and hooting. The bylaw, enforced on a complaint basis, will affect the property owner directly, so those who rent their properties seasonally are advised to work a noise bylaw deposit into rental agreements. Council was told at the meeting there were two noise complaints at the lake in 2013, and seven last year.

