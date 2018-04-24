Listen Live

Minor Friday Harbour Fire Deemed Suspicious

Minimal Damage To Condo Unit Under Construction

By News

A minor fire at Innisfil’s Friday Harbour development has been deemed suspicious. The fire was contained to a fourth floor condo unit under construction. Innisfil’s Deputy Fire Chief Tom Raeburn tells us the most significant damage was water damage, the flames themselves caused very little destruction, but have since been deemed suspicious. South Simcoe Police are working with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office to determine a cause.

 

Banner photo courtesy South Simcoe Police Service

