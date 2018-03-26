Listen Live

Midland Police Severance Arbitration Complete

Uniformed Officers Not Hired By OPP Will Get Either Lump Sum or Salary Continuation

By News

Former Midland police officers have gotten some answers. An arbitration process over benefits and severance for officers of the now-disbanded municipal policing service has come to an end, Not only do former civilian and uniformed members get a 1.9 per cent salary increase out of the deal, those not hired on by the OPP will also get the choice between a 5-week per year of service lump sum severance package, or salary continuation for 4.25 weeks per year of service. Benefits will continue for those members too, while uniformed officers hired on by the OPP do not get the same consideration.

Related posts

Tooth-Mounted Device Watches What You Eat

The Rap Sheet

Canada Joins EU, US in Expelling Russian Diplomats

Alectra Utilities reports 1.5% less electricity used during Earth Hour

Orillia Music Teacher Honoured At Juno Ceremonies

Conservatives new nominee in Simcoe-Grey

Investigation continues into grass fire near Glencairn

Woman faces charges for going the wrong way on Highway 400

Fraud case leads to multiple charges against Surrey man